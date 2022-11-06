Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $6.50 on Friday. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.