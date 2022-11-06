Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $6.50 on Friday. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
