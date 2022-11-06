Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.78 billion-$7.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Down 3.1 %

Netflix stock traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,124,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852,139. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $930,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,242,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

