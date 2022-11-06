Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

NWL opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,415.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 13.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

