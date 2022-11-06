Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. 11,062,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,117. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

