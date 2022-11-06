NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.80 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 79,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

