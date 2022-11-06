NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $414.00

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 3,885,156.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $906,395.73 and $414.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.27 or 0.99994812 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008003 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022899 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02471723 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,904.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

