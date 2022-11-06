NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

