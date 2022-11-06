NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $26.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.34. NMI has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NMI

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NMI by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in NMI by 400.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.