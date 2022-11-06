Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day moving average is $237.02. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

