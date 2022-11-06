Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $142-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.19 million. Nova also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.32 EPS.

Nova Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Nova stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $80.90. 300,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. Nova has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Nova had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $141.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nova during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nova by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nova by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

