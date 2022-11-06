Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $90.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Nova Stock Up 4.7 %

NVMI stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Nova has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $141.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 28.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Nova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after acquiring an additional 155,759 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Nova by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

