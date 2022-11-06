Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 769.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 9.7% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $461,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,277. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

