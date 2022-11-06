NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.