Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $27.44.
About Old National Bancorp
