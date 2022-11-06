OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $612,766.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00595773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.07 or 0.31032832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012123 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

