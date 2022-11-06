Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

