ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.76-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.4 %

OKE stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ONEOK by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.