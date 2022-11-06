Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Reaches $204.19 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $204.19 million and approximately $26.40 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.01 or 0.07572104 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00088586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

