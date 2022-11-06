Ontology Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $209.54 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.15 or 0.07641156 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

