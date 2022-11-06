Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.53 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $71.47 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.14 or 0.99993599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10408938 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,306,205.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

