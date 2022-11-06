Orchid (OXT) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $70.43 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.58 or 0.99985970 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008203 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00252204 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

