Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 5.9 %
NYSE OGN opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 483,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
