Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

NYSE OGN opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 483,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

