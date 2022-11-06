Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,958. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 108.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

