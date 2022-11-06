PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $38.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,158 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

