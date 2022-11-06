Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.52. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 804,745 shares.

Paladin Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.