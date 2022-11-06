Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $265.15

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 265.15 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 248.22 ($2.87). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 249.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 337,342 shares traded.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.87. The company has a current ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 235.38.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

