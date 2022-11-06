Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as low as $10.25. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 538 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.