Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $44,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Paychex by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

