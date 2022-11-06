Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $395.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $387.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $306.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.89 and a 200 day moving average of $320.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $522.84.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 107.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 124.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 29.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

