PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Price Performance

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.