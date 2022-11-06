PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.50 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a report on Saturday. They set a buy rating for the company.

PCTEL Stock Performance

PCTI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 109,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 366.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp raised its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

See Also

