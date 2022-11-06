Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.