PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $54.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by CBRE Group from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CBRE Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $32.69 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after buying an additional 525,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.