Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $212.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $217.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $162.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,124 shares of company stock worth $1,626,793. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $8,463,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.