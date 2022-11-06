Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $91,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Pfizer by 11.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,023,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 120,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 264.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 124,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $47.22. 24,528,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,730,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

