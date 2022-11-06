Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

