Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

