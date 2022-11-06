Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.