Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $10,328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 139.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,490 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

