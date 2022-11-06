Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.