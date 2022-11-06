Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.75. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 34,972 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $67.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of -0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.