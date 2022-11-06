Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.75. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 34,972 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $67.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of -0.77.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
