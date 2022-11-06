Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Pinterest by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

