Piper Sandler Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $765.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $775.00 to $765.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $764.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $740.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $764.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,529 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

