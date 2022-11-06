Piper Sandler Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $42.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $114.10.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 138.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

