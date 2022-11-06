Piper Sandler Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $42.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $114.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 138.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

