PlatinX (PTX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, PlatinX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $2,618.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00597366 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.78 or 0.31115841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

