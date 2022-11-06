Poollotto.finance Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for $6.52 or 0.00030706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $75.86 million and $37,392.00 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00599329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.59 or 0.31218084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

