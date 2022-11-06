Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Potbelly Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 26,611 shares of company stock worth $150,538 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

