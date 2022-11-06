Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Power Integrations Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $110.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

