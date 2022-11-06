Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $102.65 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

