PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. PPL also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

PPL Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

